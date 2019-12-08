wrestling / News

EVOLVE 142 Results: WALTER vs. Josh Briggs Headlines

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WALTER NXT UK, David Starr

Here are results from EVOLVE 142 (courtesy WrestlingInc) which took place in Chicago at the Logan Square Auditorium on Saturday night.

* Jake St. Patrick defeated Project Monix

* Elayna Black defeated Blair Onyx

* Kevin Lee Davidson defeated Dan The Dad

* Jake Lander and Gnarls Garvin defeated Joey O’Riley and Jordan Perry to win the Zero 1 USA Tag Team Titles

* Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta

* Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez

* Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett

* Anthony Greene and Harlem Bravado defeated Josh Briggs and Babatunde by Disqualification

* Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis

* Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart (No Disqualification Match)

* Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated AR Fox and Leon Ruff to become the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions

* WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs (Non-Title Match)

