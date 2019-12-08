wrestling / News
EVOLVE 142 Results: WALTER vs. Josh Briggs Headlines
Here are results from EVOLVE 142 (courtesy WrestlingInc) which took place in Chicago at the Logan Square Auditorium on Saturday night.
* Jake St. Patrick defeated Project Monix
@ProjectMONIX looking good in this opener for #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/kV6tId0r2T
— Team Clinehausen (@Team_Cline) December 8, 2019
* Elayna Black defeated Blair Onyx
* Kevin Lee Davidson defeated Dan The Dad
* Jake Lander and Gnarls Garvin defeated Joey O’Riley and Jordan Perry to win the Zero 1 USA Tag Team Titles
* Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta
Colby Corino vs Sean Malaya starting out #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/CoEhaG6XBY
— Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019
* Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez
* Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett
#evolve142 @JoeGacy picks up the win! pic.twitter.com/E7wyrkZtKd
— LUGO (@ChiveLuGo) December 8, 2019
* Anthony Greene and Harlem Bravado defeated Josh Briggs and Babatunde by Disqualification
#evolve142 @Babatundewwe and @TheJoshBriggs vs @retroag and @HarlemBravadoNC pic.twitter.com/VWmrFb7li6
— LUGO (@ChiveLuGo) December 8, 2019
* Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis
* Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher
#evolve142 Thatcher vs @arturoruaswwe feels like a shoot. pic.twitter.com/WiM0qzyamY
— LUGO (@ChiveLuGo) December 8, 2019
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart (No Disqualification Match)
Shotzi’s doing their job on her way out of Evolve. #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/1fnJLVFawv
— Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019
* Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal
This should be excellent, Matt Sydal vs Curt Stallion #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/6p8qhAXRBF
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) December 8, 2019
* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated AR Fox and Leon Ruff to become the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions
Hands down an amazing tag match, and NEEEEWWWWWWW Evolve tag team champs – Besties in the World! #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/13iwaxOAOo
— Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019
* WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs (Non-Title Match)
WALTER #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/8r8V5mJDQt
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) December 8, 2019
The only thing scarier than @TheJoshBriggs is Josh Briggs with a kendo stick. #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/TWTC6HprxE
— Team Clinehausen (@Team_Cline) December 8, 2019
Came here for the Walter chops. Got 'em. That is one big dude. Beast. #EVOLVE142 #IMPERIUM #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/OTrEE2TOlA
— Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) December 8, 2019
