EVOLVE 142 Results: WALTER vs. Josh Briggs Headlines

Here are results from EVOLVE 142 (courtesy WrestlingInc) which took place in Chicago at the Logan Square Auditorium on Saturday night.

* Jake St. Patrick defeated Project Monix

* Elayna Black defeated Blair Onyx

* Kevin Lee Davidson defeated Dan The Dad

* Jake Lander and Gnarls Garvin defeated Joey O’Riley and Jordan Perry to win the Zero 1 USA Tag Team Titles

* Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta

Colby Corino vs Sean Malaya starting out #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/CoEhaG6XBY — Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019

* Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez

* Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett

* Anthony Greene and Harlem Bravado defeated Josh Briggs and Babatunde by Disqualification

* Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis

* Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart (No Disqualification Match)

Shotzi’s doing their job on her way out of Evolve. #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/1fnJLVFawv — Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019

* Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal

This should be excellent, Matt Sydal vs Curt Stallion #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/6p8qhAXRBF — Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) December 8, 2019

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated AR Fox and Leon Ruff to become the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions

Hands down an amazing tag match, and NEEEEWWWWWWW Evolve tag team champs – Besties in the World! #EVOLVE142 pic.twitter.com/13iwaxOAOo — Smack Talk Showdown 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@SmackTalkShwdwn) December 8, 2019

* WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs (Non-Title Match)