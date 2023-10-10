F1RST Wrestling F1RST Open Streets Slam Results 10.8.23: VFW Title Match, More

F1RST Wrestling held F1RST Open Streets Slam on Sunday night, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the full results below from the Minneapolis, Minnesota event per Cagematch.net:

* Shane Black def. Matt Honey

* F1RST Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Rylie Jackson

* Bill Williams def. Paul Reed

* Lorebin Cometh def. The Minnesota Wrecking Zoo

* F1RST Uptown VFW Championship Match: Brandon Gore def. Levy Cruise

* Big O. Possum def. Ryan Cruz

* Dak Draper def. Connor Hopkins

* NDS def. The Minnesota Wrecking Zoo

* Badger Briggs & Paul Reed def. Kyle Pro & Ryan Cruz

* Matt Honey def. Victor Analog

* Free-Range Kara def. Rylie Jackson

* Jordan def. Lucas Calhoun

* Lorebin Cometh def. The Mega Bee Hive

* Connor Hopkins def. Kyle Pro

* Team Roadkill def. The Safety Squad

* Free-Range Kara def. Darin Corbin

* High Voltage Kat def. Victor Analog

* Brandon Gore & Devon Monroe def. NDS