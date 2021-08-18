wrestling / News
Various News: Face Masks To Be Required at ROH Glory By Honor, NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome on Roku Ad
August 18, 2021
– ROH will be requiring face masks for this in attendance at ROH Glory By Honor. ROH posted to social media with an FAQ for their COVID-19 protocols, noting:
* All guests will be required to wear a MASK upon entering the facility. (In accordance with Philadelphia Indoor Mask Mandate)
* Contact-less payment via CREDIT or DEBIT CARD is encouraged.
* Please maintain PROPER SOCIAL DISTANCING by using the markers placed on the floor throughout the facility.
#GloryByHonor FAQ
🎫Tickets: https://t.co/0HLCsyO4dI pic.twitter.com/oQdB5U0fq8
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 18, 2021
– NJPW released the following quick video previewing this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku:
