Various News: Face Masks To Be Required at ROH Glory By Honor, NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome on Roku Ad

– ROH will be requiring face masks for this in attendance at ROH Glory By Honor. ROH posted to social media with an FAQ for their COVID-19 protocols, noting:

* All guests will be required to wear a MASK upon entering the facility. (In accordance with Philadelphia Indoor Mask Mandate)

* Contact-less payment via CREDIT or DEBIT CARD is encouraged.

* Please maintain PROPER SOCIAL DISTANCING by using the markers placed on the floor throughout the facility.