wrestling / News
Fan Tried To Attack MJF At Hotel Following Last Night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico
June 19, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, MJF stole Mistico’s match during AEW Grand Slam Mexico and wore it, although Mistico later got his mask back. It seems this angered a fan, as Fightful Select reprots that a fan tried to attack MJF at the hotel following the show. The former AEW World Champion was said to be okay after the incident. He laughed it off and was proud that he had that much heat. There were no other incidents.
AEW was said to be happy with the show overall.
More Trending Stories
- Real American Freestyle Announces Matches, Details For Debut Event
- Charlotte Flair Recalls Taking Randy Savage To Her School for ‘Show & Tell’
- Eric Bischoff Releases Statement on Hulk Hogan, Says Hogan Is ‘Doing Well’ and Expected to Return Home Today
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Sign CM Punk Or Bryan Danielson In 2005