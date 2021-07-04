wrestling / News
Various News: Fan Celebrates Soccer Win With Senton Splash, Latest Impact Backstage, Anna Jay Joins AEW Outside the Ring
July 3, 2021 | Posted by
– A fan celebrated England’s Euro 2021 quarterfinal win over the Ukraine by doing a senton splash through a table. As you do.
The thing I love about the English is you can never tell if they’ve won or lost by their immediate booze fueled actions. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/UjQ3anZ116
— Christine Cupo (@CCupo) July 3, 2021
– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage is now online, featuring Rosemary and Havok looking for a tag title shot, Brian Myers and Jake Something agreeing to a match and more.
– The latest AEW Outside the Ring is now online, featuring Anna Jay. It was taped before her injury.
More Trending Stories
- Tucker On Pitching Heavy Machinery To Be ‘Barbecue Guys’ On WWE Main Roster, Biggest Regret With The Company
- John Cena On Reason He Took Movie Roles Early In WWE Career, Other WWE Superstars Pursuing Hollywood Career
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s Reactions To Hulk Hogan Being Third Man, Backstage Atmosphere After Hogan’s Turn
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling