UPDATED: Fandango Set For Surgery For Shoulder Injury
July 8, 2018
UPDATE: WWE.com has confirmed that Fandango is out of action with a shoulder injury. The site reports that Fandango suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder and will need surgery.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery.
ORIGINAL: Fandango posted to Twitter and suggested that he will be out of action for the next half a year. The Breezango member posted to Twitter, as you can see below. A follow-up tweet by Brian “RoadDogg” James suggested that the hiatus was injury-related.
Details on the injury have yet to be revealed.
Seeya guys in 6-? Months 🙏
— Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018
Healing vibes to you my friend
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 8, 2018