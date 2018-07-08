UPDATED: Fandango Set For Surgery For Shoulder Injury

UPDATE: WWE.com has confirmed that Fandango is out of action with a shoulder injury. The site reports that Fandango suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder and will need surgery.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery.

ORIGINAL: Fandango posted to Twitter and suggested that he will be out of action for the next half a year. The Breezango member posted to Twitter, as you can see below. A follow-up tweet by Brian “RoadDogg” James suggested that the hiatus was injury-related.

Details on the injury have yet to be revealed.

Seeya guys in 6-? Months 🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018