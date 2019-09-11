WWE News: Fans Chant ‘AEW’ After Kevin Owens’ Firing, More WCW Thunder Coming To WWE Network, Jordan Myles Backstage At Smackdown

– PWInsider reports that after Kevin Owens was ‘fired’ by Shane McMahon on last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, the fans in Madison Square Garden began to chant ‘AEW’. Since the firing was, of course, a storyline, don’t expect Owens to appear on TNT any time soon.

– Jordan Myles was backstage for last night’s Smackdown taping but wasn’t used.

– The WWE will add more episodes of WCW Thunder to the WWE Network on Monday as part of the September 19 classic content drop. The episodes on the service are currently up to June 21, 2000. It’s unknown how many episodes will be added, but there are usually about twenty added at a time. If that’s the case here, then it would be up to November 2000. That means there would only be one more drop of that before the entire run is on the Network.