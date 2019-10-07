Fans Chant ‘AEW,’ ‘Refund’ And More Following Hell in a Cell Match (Video)

– The Hell in a Cell main event didn’t go over very well with the fans in attendance, with chants for AEW and refunds. You can see video below from the aftermath of the match, which ended in a DQ and was heavily panned by the crowd in attendance.

One of the videos comes from WWE’s own Twitter account, which features heavy booing. The other has the “We want refunds!” and “AEW” chants.

