wrestling / News
Fans Chant ‘AEW,’ ‘Refund’ And More Following Hell in a Cell Match (Video)
October 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The Hell in a Cell main event didn’t go over very well with the fans in attendance, with chants for AEW and refunds. You can see video below from the aftermath of the match, which ended in a DQ and was heavily panned by the crowd in attendance.
One of the videos comes from WWE’s own Twitter account, which features heavy booing. The other has the “We want refunds!” and “AEW” chants.
Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show is here.
Such a bad ending the arena is chanting refund 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/d8kpwYDXur
— Ariel Ramirez (@Not_Arial) October 7, 2019
What will it take for @WWERollins to defeat "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt?! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Y3shRDPQQN
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
