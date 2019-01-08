Fans In AEW Shirts Allegedly Turned Away From Smackdown Taping

– Fans wearing All-Elite Wrestling shirts say that they were not allowed to enter Smackdown wearing the merchandise. Pro Wrestling Sheet spoke with two employees for Pro Wrestling Tees who say they tried to buy tickets for Smackdown, but were approached by security to tell them that they would not be allowed inside wearing the shirts. The security guard allegedly told the box office seller not to sell them tickets unless they changed their clothing.

According to the men, they asked for something official saying that they couldn’t enter in the merchandise, but the guard walked away without an answer. One of the men says security told them, “WWE doesn’t want that in here.”

AEW held their rally today in Jacksonville, where Smackdown is being held.