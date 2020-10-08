Fans Speculating That Mercedes Martinez Isn’t Part Of Retribution Anymore

It was reported yesterday Mustafa Ali hinted at the motivation for Retribution’s quest to destroy WWE by showing bad moments in the careers of Slapjack (Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin) and Reckoning (Mia Yim), as well as himself. The only one that wasn’t featured was Retaliation, played by Mercedes Martinez.

Wrestling Inc reports that fans have been speculating that Martinez is no longer a part of the group. This is due not only to not being included in Ali’s tweet. There’s also the fact that unlike every other member of the group, she has not changed her Twitter handle to reflect her Retribution name or picked up a new account like Mia Yim did.

Meanwhile, T-Bar and Reckoning are only following four people on Twitter (the other members of the group) and Martinez isn’t one of them.