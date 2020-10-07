wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Hints At Why Retribution Are Trying To Destroy WWE
In a new post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali gave a possible explanation for why Retribution is a group and currently trying to destroy WWE. He simply replied, “why not,” but also provided photos of specific moments in the careers of each Retribution member.
A photo of Shane Thorne features him with MVP back when he had a brief run on the main roster earlier this year, before he became Slapjack.
Another photo shows Dominik Dijakovic (T-BAR) on NXT, after he was attacked by Karrion Kross.
Another shows Dio Maddin (Mace) getting attacked by Brock Lesnar, back when he was a commentator for RAW.
Another shows Mia Yim (Reckoning) backstage after getting assaulted by Dakota Kai last year.
Finally, there’s a photo of Ali himself, before Brock Lesnar stole his chance at Money in the Bank by showing up unannounced and winning last year.
They asked “Why?”
We asked “Why not?”@TBARRetribution @RETRIBUTIONMACE @ReckoningRTRBTN @SlapJackRTRBTN pic.twitter.com/SRCGXij5bf
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 7, 2020
