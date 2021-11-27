Fast National Rating For WWE Smackdown Holds Well For Black Friday

The fast national numbers are reportedly in for last night’s WWE Smackdown, and they held well for a Black Friday episode. Friday night’s show did a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV, with 1.968 million viewers.

Those numbers, which of course will be adjusted for the finals based on pre-emptions and other factors, are down just 3.9% and 4.7% from the final numbers from last week’s Smackdown. By comparison, the show dropped 14% and 7% for Black Friday 2020 and 13%/11% for Black Friday 2019.

The final numbers will be delayed, but are expected to be released on Tuesday. The 0.5 would put Smackdown in contention with NBC’s traditional airing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas for the top show on broadcast cable for the night.