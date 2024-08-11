wrestling / News

Various News: Fenway Park Honors Kevin Sullivan, WWE Stars Celebrate Japan Return

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Sullivan Image Credit: WWE

– Fenway Park in Boston paid tribute to the late Kevin Sullivan on Saturday. PWInsider reports that the Red Sox put a memorial to Sullivan, a longtime fan of the group, on their scoreboard for yesterday’s game against the Houston Astros that read.

In Memoriam of Kevin Sullivan.

You will be missed.

Love,

Red Sox Nation

– WWE posted a video of AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and other members of the roster celebrating the company’s recent Japan tour:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Sullivan, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading