Various News: Fenway Park Honors Kevin Sullivan, WWE Stars Celebrate Japan Return
August 11, 2024
– Fenway Park in Boston paid tribute to the late Kevin Sullivan on Saturday. PWInsider reports that the Red Sox put a memorial to Sullivan, a longtime fan of the group, on their scoreboard for yesterday’s game against the Houston Astros that read.
In Memoriam of Kevin Sullivan.
You will be missed.
Love,
Red Sox Nation
– WWE posted a video of AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and other members of the roster celebrating the company’s recent Japan tour: