Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 114

– WWN is set to present EVOLVE 114 on Sunday night from Ybor City, Florida. The show will air live at WWNLive.com. The card is as follows:

* WWN Championship Ladder Match: Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox vs. Austin Theory vs. Harlem Bravado vs. JD Drake vs. Darby Allin or Josh Briggs.

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Street Profits

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Shane Strickland vs. Opponent TBA

* Match For Spot in WWE Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Josh Briggs

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Opponent TBA