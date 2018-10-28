Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 114

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWN is set to present EVOLVE 114 on Sunday night from Ybor City, Florida. The show will air live at WWNLive.com. The card is as follows:

* WWN Championship Ladder Match: Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox vs. Austin Theory vs. Harlem Bravado vs. JD Drake vs. Darby Allin or Josh Briggs.
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Street Profits
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Shane Strickland vs. Opponent TBA
* Match For Spot in WWE Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Josh Briggs
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Opponent TBA

