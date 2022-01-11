wrestling / News
Final Competitor Named For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022, Night 1 Card Set
We now know the final competitor and the night one lineup for the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night that Speedball Mike Bailey is the 16th and final competitor for the tournament.
The company also announced the full card for night one, which takes place on January 29th with the second night taking place on January 30th. You can see the card below:
* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* JONAH vs. Buddy Matthews
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards
* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus
* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley
* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia
* Aramis vs. Rey Horus
