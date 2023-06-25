Final Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 takes place tonight, and the lineup is finalized at 10 matches on the main card. You can see the card below for the show, which 411 will have live coverage of tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

* Adam Cole vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Pre-Show Matches:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz

* Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

* Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent, & El Desperado)

* The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & TJP) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)