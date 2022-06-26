Final Lineup For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place tonight from Chicago, and the final lineup for the show stands at 12 matches including the pre-show. You can check out the finalized card for tonight’s PPV, which will air live on PPV, BR Live, and FITE TV outside the US:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino & Eddie Kingston

The winner gets the advantage for Blood & Guts

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Opponent To Be Picked By Bryan Danielson

* The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo (w/ Hikuleo) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Shingo Takagi

* The Buy In: Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura

* The Buy In: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* The Buy In: QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

411 will have live coverage of the show beginning at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.