wrestling / News
Final WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Betting Odds: NXT NA Title Ladder Match Lines Available
– courtesy of Bet Online has provided the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 event. The card is set to start in just minutes and will air live on Peacock.
The full odds are now available for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Here are the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT mega event:
NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1700 (1/16)
Dolph Ziggler (c): +700 (7/1)
NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Mandy Rose (c): -125 (4/5)
Cora Jade: +175 (7/4)
Io Shirai: +400 (4/1)
Kay Lee Ray: +375 (15/4)
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Winner
Carmelo Hayes (c): +100 (1/1)
Cameron Grimes: +110 (11/10)
Grayson Waller: +500 (5/1)
Santos Escobar: +800 (8/1)
Solo Sikoa: +1200 (12/1)
NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers: -325 (4/13)
Imperium (c): +220 (11/5)
MSK: +800 (8/1)
Singles Match Winner
Tommaso Ciampa: -130 (10/13)
Tony D’Angelo: +100 (1/1)
Singles Match Winner
Gunther: -1100 (1/11)
LA Knight: +650 (13/2)
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting
- Note On Jackass Stars In Dallas For WWE WrestleMania 38, Producer For Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring