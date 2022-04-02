Final WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Betting Odds: NXT NA Title Ladder Match Lines Available

– courtesy of Bet Online has provided the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 event. The card is set to start in just minutes and will air live on Peacock.

The full odds are now available for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Here are the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT mega event:

NXT Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker: -1700 (1/16)

Dolph Ziggler (c): +700 (7/1)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner

Mandy Rose (c): -125 (4/5)

Cora Jade: +175 (7/4)

Io Shirai: +400 (4/1)

Kay Lee Ray: +375 (15/4)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Winner

Carmelo Hayes (c): +100 (1/1)

Cameron Grimes: +110 (11/10)

Grayson Waller: +500 (5/1)

Santos Escobar: +800 (8/1)

Solo Sikoa: +1200 (12/1)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Creed Brothers: -325 (4/13)

Imperium (c): +220 (11/5)

MSK: +800 (8/1)

Singles Match Winner

Tommaso Ciampa: -130 (10/13)

Tony D’Angelo: +100 (1/1)

Singles Match Winner

Gunther: -1100 (1/11)

LA Knight: +650 (13/2)