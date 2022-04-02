wrestling / News

Final WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Betting Odds: NXT NA Title Ladder Match Lines Available

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT STand and Deliver 2022 Image Credit: WWE

courtesy of Bet Online has provided the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 event. The card is set to start in just minutes and will air live on Peacock.

The full odds are now available for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Here are the latest betting odds for today’s WWE NXT mega event:

NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1700 (1/16)
Dolph Ziggler (c): +700 (7/1)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Mandy Rose (c): -125 (4/5)
Cora Jade: +175 (7/4)
Io Shirai: +400 (4/1)
Kay Lee Ray: +375 (15/4)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Winner
Carmelo Hayes (c): +100 (1/1)
Cameron Grimes: +110 (11/10)
Grayson Waller: +500 (5/1)
Santos Escobar: +800 (8/1)
Solo Sikoa: +1200 (12/1)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers: -325 (4/13)
Imperium (c): +220 (11/5)
MSK: +800 (8/1)

Singles Match Winner
Tommaso Ciampa: -130 (10/13)
Tony D’Angelo: +100 (1/1)

Singles Match Winner
Gunther: -1100 (1/11)
LA Knight: +650 (13/2)

