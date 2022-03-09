Finals For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Set On NXT: Roadblock

We know the finals for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic following WWE NXT: Roadblock. The team of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai advanced to the finals by beating Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in the first semifinal match, thanks to an attack on Gonzalez by Toxic Attraction. Then, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray advanced by beating Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

That means that Shirai and Ray will face Choo and Kai in the finals at NXT: Stand & Deliver on April 2nd. You can see some clips from both matches below: