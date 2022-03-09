wrestling / News
Finals For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Set On NXT: Roadblock
We know the finals for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic following WWE NXT: Roadblock. The team of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai advanced to the finals by beating Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in the first semifinal match, thanks to an attack on Gonzalez by Toxic Attraction. Then, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray advanced by beating Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.
That means that Shirai and Ray will face Choo and Kai in the finals at NXT: Stand & Deliver on April 2nd. You can see some clips from both matches below:
🤫
Don't wake @therealestwendy #WWENXT #DustyClassic @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/YiwRFIC2tm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
Wait a minute!#WWENXT #DustyClassic #ToxicAttraction @RaquelWWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/ATbcM07g5S
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
.@therealestwendy & @DakotaKai_WWE are headed to the #DustyClassic finals! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yxHJVJqB85
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
Raise your hand if you jumped out of your seat 👋😱#WWENXT @wwekayden @KacyCatanzaro pic.twitter.com/hqtqVDtwq2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
Safe to say @CoraJadeWWE did NOT take kindly to #ToxicAttraction's attack on her tag team partner! #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/44rJ74026s
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)
- Footage of Becky Lynch Injury, Lynch Cuts Promo on Bianca Belair Backstage at WWE Raw
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Vision For His ‘Bearcat’ Character, What He Thinks Led To WWE Release
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever Sell His Wrestlemania III Trunks?