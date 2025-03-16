wrestling / News

Finals Set For MLP Women’s Championship

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLP Mayhem Gisele Shaw Kylie Rae Image Credit: MLP

During tonight’s MLP Mayhem event, the finals were set for the inaugural women’s championship tournament. Gisele Shaw and Kylie Rae will fight to crown the promotion’s first champion at MLP Northern Rising on May 10.

Shaw defeated Laynie Luck on night one and Serena Deeb on night two to advance. Rae defeated Zoe Sager on night one and Taylor Rising on night two.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLP Mayhem, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading