Finals Set For MLP Women’s Championship
During tonight’s MLP Mayhem event, the finals were set for the inaugural women’s championship tournament. Gisele Shaw and Kylie Rae will fight to crown the promotion’s first champion at MLP Northern Rising on May 10.
Shaw defeated Laynie Luck on night one and Serena Deeb on night two to advance. Rae defeated Zoe Sager on night one and Taylor Rising on night two.
WHAT A MATCH!@GiseleShaw08 defeats @SerenaDeeb here at #MLPMayhem to move onto the Finals of The MLP Women's Championship Tournament against @IamKylieRae at #MLPNorthernRising on May 10 at The Matamy Athletic Center!#MLPMayhem
Order MLP MAYHEM Night 2 on @Triller_TV Here:… pic.twitter.com/0ohFS2zRxk
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 16, 2025
.@_TaylorRising attempts a second pumphandle slam, but @IamKylieRae gets out and taps out Taylor Rising for the win!
"Smiley" Kylie Ray moves on to the Finals of The MLP Women's Championship Tournament!#MLPMayhem
Order MLP MAYHEM Night 2 on @Triller_TV Here:… pic.twitter.com/b6ifxJ9lr3
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 15, 2025
Out comes @IamKylieRae to go face-to-face with @GiseleShaw08 as they meet in The Finals of The MLP Women's Championship Tournament on May 10 at The Matamy Athletic Center!
BUT WHAT IS GISELE SHAW DOING?!#MLPMayhem
Order MLP MAYHEM Night 2 on @Triller_TV Here:… pic.twitter.com/Q0Qi5xxKIr
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 16, 2025
