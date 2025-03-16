Finals Set For MLP Women’s Championship

During tonight’s MLP Mayhem event, the finals were set for the inaugural women’s championship tournament. Gisele Shaw and Kylie Rae will fight to crown the promotion’s first champion at MLP Northern Rising on May 10.

Shaw defeated Laynie Luck on night one and Serena Deeb on night two to advance. Rae defeated Zoe Sager on night one and Taylor Rising on night two.

Shaw defeated Serena Deeb at MLP Mayhem to move onto the Finals of The MLP Women's Championship Tournament against Kylie Rae at MLP Northern Rising on May 10 at The Matamy Athletic Center.

Kylie Rae defeated Taylor Rising to move on to the Finals of The MLP Women's Championship Tournament.