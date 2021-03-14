wrestling / News

FinJuice Defeat The Good Brothers To Win Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles (Pics, Video)

March 13, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
FinJuice

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice on Saturday night to become the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

FinJuice made their Impact debuts recently, on February 16th. They remain a part of NJPW and are former IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Highlights from the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FinJuice, The Good Brothers, Ashish

More Stories

loading