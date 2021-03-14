wrestling / News
FinJuice Defeat The Good Brothers To Win Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles (Pics, Video)
FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice on Saturday night to become the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.
FinJuice made their Impact debuts recently, on February 16th. They remain a part of NJPW and are former IWGP Tag Team Champions.
Highlights from the match are below.
Juice POWERS @MachineGunKA down to the mat. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/wFjFNHP75U
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
FinJuice are the NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/UPtdpv2cYv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
AND NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – FinJuice! #Sacrifice @THEdavidfinlay @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/hM82e90aQ3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Paul Heyman References Christian, Sami Zayn Has a Breakdown, and Big E Vows to Be a Double Champion at WrestleMania 2022
- Jim Ross On Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Title Matches At WrestleMania XX, Vince McMahon Changing His Stance On Them
- Paul Wight On His Creative Frustrations In WWE, Deciding To Walk Away From The Company
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5