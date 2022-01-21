Finn Balor And Bully Ray Comment On WALTER Becoming Gunther in WWE

WALTER’s name change in NXT to Gunther has been one of the wrestling topics du jour this week, and Finn Balor and Bully Ray are the latest to weigh in. As noted on Tuesday, WALTER referred to himself as Gunther at the end of NXT and WWE has since changed his name on WWE.com to reflect the change.

WALTER has also changed the name and handle of his Twitter account, and he tweeted a picture of himself which Balor responded to, saying:

“Everyone hated FINN too!”

Bully Ray was seemingly less optimistic, writing:

“Walter RULED!! Gunther SUCKS!!”