WALTER Apparently Renames Himself ‘Gunther’ On WWE NXT
WALTER seems to have a new name, declaring himself to be “Gunther” at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw WALTER defeat Roderick Strong in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning him after a powerbomb.
After the match, WALTER cut off the announcer declaring him the winner and said “The winner of the match is Gunther!” before Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attacked Strong. The Creed Brothers came in for the save and the show ended with a brawl.
As reported earlier today, WWE recently applied for a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark.” That would appear to be WALTER’s new name, though it is not confirmed and WALTER has not yet changed his social media accounts, nor has his name been changed on WWE.com.
The new potential name is not going over well on social media, as it has been pointed out that the first URL on a Google search for “Gunther Stark” brings up the name if a Nazi military commander. Stark was a member of the famed “Olympia Crew” for the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany. The Olympia Crew was one of the most prominent Crews and is described as follows on that first URL, UBoat.net:
“This Crew chose the Olympic rings as their symbol (the 1936 Olympic games were held in Berlin). It was the largest Crew, and produced more U-boat commanders than any other – of the 164 who ‘graduated’, 140 took command during the war.”
The ring isn't big enough to hold a brawl of this magnitude!! #Imperium #DiamondMine#WWENXT @WalterAUT @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner @roderickstrong @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/FLEQUtLsY5
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2022
