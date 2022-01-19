WALTER Apparently Renames Himself ‘Gunther’ On WWE NXT

WALTER seems to have a new name, declaring himself to be “Gunther” at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw WALTER defeat Roderick Strong in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning him after a powerbomb.

After the match, WALTER cut off the announcer declaring him the winner and said “The winner of the match is Gunther!” before Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attacked Strong. The Creed Brothers came in for the save and the show ended with a brawl.

As reported earlier today, WWE recently applied for a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark.” That would appear to be WALTER’s new name, though it is not confirmed and WALTER has not yet changed his social media accounts, nor has his name been changed on WWE.com.

The new potential name is not going over well on social media, as it has been pointed out that the first URL on a Google search for “Gunther Stark” brings up the name if a Nazi military commander. Stark was a member of the famed “Olympia Crew” for the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany. The Olympia Crew was one of the most prominent Crews and is described as follows on that first URL, UBoat.net: