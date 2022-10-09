– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish to the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last year, along with WWE alluding to the Bullet Club, and more. Below are some highlights:

Finn Balor on if there were ever plans for a WWE version of The Bullet Club: “We’d kind of alluded to it in the past with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, but I feel like it wasn’t ever really fully committed to and I don’t know what the reasons were for that. You know what, I feel like we done the Bullet Club so well in Japan, I feel like to recreate it, especially in a PG era of WWE would’ve been very difficult. For me personally, I’m glad that we didn’t water it down and really change what it was. For me, that was a long time ago. You’re talking about almost 10 years ago for me, so that was a moment that I really look back at and remember fondly, but I’m more about looking into the future and creating something new. That’s something I created a long time ago and something that I’m proud of, but I would rather create something new than kind of sit on my accomplishments and kind of coast on that one.”

On The Judgment Day’s strengths: “I feel like Judgment Day is something completely new. We’ve got the experience of myself and [Damian] Priest. We’ve got the youth of Dominik [Mysterio] and Rhea [Ripley]. Rhea has this x-factor that we haven’t seen in a long time in WWE. Dominik is really, really pulling on the heartstrings of a lot of people by turning on his father, which is something that people just absolutely despite right now. So just being able to stand in the ring and share the ring and feel that emotion alongside those guys is really, really unique. It’s something that I’d much rather experience than recreate something that I’ve already done.”

Finn Balor on his remaining career dream matches: “I’d love to revisit a couple matches that I’ve had already. AJ Styles, I’ve only wrestled once in a singles match, and that’s something that I’d love to revisit. Brock Lesnar is another one I’d love to revisit that I’ve only wrestled once as well, and the third one would be Roman Reigns who I feel like we’ve had quite a lot of interactions with. There’s certainly some unfinished business there. That’s someone who has just far exceeded anyone’s expectations in the ring and outside of the ring over the last couple of years, and a consummate professional. I feel like he’s someone who has the respect of the locker room, but obviously, he has the attention of the locker room too. Everyone wants to be in there with him, so that’s definitely top of the list.”

On the finish to his match with Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021: “I feel like it’s just been left open-ended. The finish hasn’t been addressed, and there was an idea to go in a different direction, but then Brock returned, and then the direction changed. So that’s something you have to kind of come to terms with and understand. In WWE, there’s always going to be a — if one piece of the jigsaw changes, the whole landscape changes. If someone gets hurt or someone returns, there’s always going to be different ideas on plans. So you just got to be able to adapt to an ever-evolving situation, and that’s what you have to do. I feel like the finish to that match has caused some water cooler talk so to speak, and the fact that we’re still talking about it a year later is evidence of that. I feel like perhaps in the next couple of months, we should really revisit that and address what happened that night.”

