WWE News: Finn Balor Tells Andrade To ‘Step Up’, Photos of Becky Lynch On Nickelodeon Series
– After last night’s episode of Smackdown, Finn Balor spoke about his win over Andrade with WWE.com. He said that now they each have a win over each other and Andrade needs to ‘step up and get busy’ if he wants to ‘destroy the myth of Finn Balor.’
– WWE has posted several photos of Becky Lynch as the guest host of Nickelodeon’s show Crashletes. She will appear on the show this Friday at 7 PM ET.
Don't miss #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE as guest host on @Nickelodeon's #Crashletes THIS FRIDAY at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/WgsnPoZTl4
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2019
