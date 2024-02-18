First Episodes Revealed For New WWE Legends: Biography & WWE Rivals Seasons

A&E’s WWE programming block returns next week, and the first four episodes of both WWE Legends: Biography & WWE Rivals are set. The two shows return for new seasons next weekend and the first four weeks of episodes are, per PWInsider:

WWE Legends: Biography:

* February 25th: Randy Orton

* March 17th: DDP

* March 24th: Davey Boy Smith

* March 31st: Roman Reigns

WWE Rivals

* February 25th: Triple H vs. The Rock

* March 17th: John Cena vs. Randy Orton

* March 24th: Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy

* March 31st: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz