First Episodes Revealed For New WWE Legends: Biography & WWE Rivals Seasons
February 18, 2024 | Posted by
A&E’s WWE programming block returns next week, and the first four episodes of both WWE Legends: Biography & WWE Rivals are set. The two shows return for new seasons next weekend and the first four weeks of episodes are, per PWInsider:
WWE Legends: Biography:
* February 25th: Randy Orton
* March 17th: DDP
* March 24th: Davey Boy Smith
* March 31st: Roman Reigns
WWE Rivals
* February 25th: Triple H vs. The Rock
* March 17th: John Cena vs. Randy Orton
* March 24th: Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy
* March 31st: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
