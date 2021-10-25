wrestling / News
First Match Set For Impact Wrestling Turning Point At Yesterday’s Taping (SPOILERS)
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that during yesterday’s Impact Wrestling tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, the first match was announced for Turning Point. At the PPV on November 20, also in Las Vegas, Mickie James will defend the Knockouts Championship against Mercedes Martinez.
