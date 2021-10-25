wrestling / News

First Match Set For Impact Wrestling Turning Point At Yesterday’s Taping (SPOILERS)

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Turning Point

PWInsider reports that during yesterday’s Impact Wrestling tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, the first match was announced for Turning Point. At the PPV on November 20, also in Las Vegas, Mickie James will defend the Knockouts Championship against Mercedes Martinez.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Turning Point, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading