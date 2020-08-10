First Round Matches Announced For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Title Tournament

NJPW has announced the first-round matches for the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling title tournament, including four more wrestlers to join the previously announced quartet. The first round matches will happen on August 26, with the winners moving onto a fatal 4-way at Summer Struggle in Jingu on August 29. The first round matches will have stipulations that the fans will decide. The matches include:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* SHO vs. SANADA

* Toru Yano vs. BUSHI

* Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado