First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark; WWE Alum Debuts
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The first spoilers are online for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and they include the first AEW appearance of a former WWE star. PWInsider reports that Vickie Guerrero made her first appearance for the company do guest commentate the YouTube show. You can see the spoilers for the episode below, with more coming after Dynamite:
* SCU defeated Private Party.
