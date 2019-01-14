First WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to Be Crowned at Elimination Chamber

– WWE has unveiled the WWE Tag Team Championships and announced that the first champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber. You can see video below of Bliss’ “Moment of Bliss” segment in which she unveiled the titles and revealed that three teams from both Raw and Smackdown will fight inside the chamber, with the winners becoming the inaugural champions.

The winners will be the first women’s tag champions since the Women’s titles were deactivated in 1989. The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) were the final champions.