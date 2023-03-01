FITE+ Adds Insane Championship Wrestling To Its Lineup

Insane Championship Wrestling is headed to FITE+. FITE announced on Tuesday night that the Scottish promotion will now be exclusive to the streaming platform.

You can see the full announcement below:

FITE+ adds Insane Championship Wrestling

FITE has announced that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will now be exclusively on FITE+, joining a growing array of live and on demand content from pro-wrestling and combat sports providers.

ICW was founded in Glasgow in 2006 by Mark Dallas and went on to present shows throughout the UK and be named the UK Promotion of the year multiple times by Fighting Spirit magazine along with documentary features by Vice and the BBC. Noted talent includes ICW World Heavyweight Champion Leyton Buzzard, Molly Spartan, former NXT UK star Kenny Williams and current ICW Woman’s Champion Rhio.

“What ICW has done is incredibly impressive,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “The production quality, the talent, the storylines are all top notch and they’ve created a really distinctive place in pro-wrestling that the UK knows and loves. It’s ready to get its due in the States.”

ICW on FITE+ will include every new weekly show on Fridays and monthly drops from their past catalogue of more than 1,000 hours of content. The first Friday show will stream on FITE+ March 3rd. Also, FITE will offer four PPV tentpole events from ICW each year.

“Everyone at Insane Championship Wrestling is incredibly excited to be partnering with FITE,” said Dallas. “We couldn’t think of a better place to be the new exclusive home of our unique brand of pro wrestling insanity than the world’s leading global combat sports platform.”

FITE+ costs $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.