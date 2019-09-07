wrestling / News
FITE Says AEW All Out Buys Exceeded Double or Nothing
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported FITE TV worldwide numbers were down for AEW All Out compared to AEW Double or Nothing. They noted that perhaps this was due to the TNT hype show pushing B/R Live as the way to see the show.
FITE reached out to 411 today and said that they actually had more buys for All Out than they did for Double or Nothing: “We don’t publicly release specific FITE buy information but I can tell you that the AEW All Out buys, in fact, exceeded those of AEW Double or Nothing.”
