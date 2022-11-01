– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month.

FITE COO Michael Weber and GCW Founder and CEO Brett Lauderdale made the announcement today. Fans will also be able to try out FITE+ for a limited time for a free 7-day trial. You can read the full announcement below:

Game Changer Wrestling Moves to FITE+

The modern era’s indie wrestling phenomenon now exclusively available on FITE’s subscription service; GCW puts on more shows globally than any other pro wrestling promotion, and now you can see them live (and over 200 past events) for one low monthly rate

New York, NY (November 1, 2022) FITE and Game Changer Wrestling announced today that all GCW events will now be available exclusively on FITE+, the rapidly expanding subscription service. The price for subs remains the same, at $4.99/month, despite the massive addition of indie-wrestling’s most prolific promotion: GCW puts on approximately 75 shows a year, live and international. The first live event under the FITE+ deal will be the Nick Gage Invitational, one of the most prestigious deathmatch tournaments in the world, taking place in Chicago on November 12th.

Fans will also have immediate VOD access to 240 past GCW events. For a limited time, FITE+ will also be available as a free 7-day trial. The announcement was made by FITE COO, Michael Weber and GCW Founder and CEO, Brett Lauderdale.

Check out FITE + offerings and the 7-day free trial now

“Over the last 6 years, we’ve been blessed to meet so many loyal and hardcore fans all over the USA and around the world. Their support has allowed us to experience unprecedented growth and change the game in independent wrestling,” said Brett Lauderdale, Founder and CEO of Game Changer Wrestling. “Now, as our schedule becomes busier and our catalog continues to grow, we want to make it easier for all our fans to follow us on this journey. We are proud to continue our partnership with Fite and bring our entire library, along with all future live events to Fite+, which will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our existing fanbase, while introducing Game Changer Wrestling to a new generation of Indie Wrestling fans.”

“The spectacular rise of GCW and the energy of its shows is like nothing else in the business,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Brett Lauderdale’s tenacity and understanding of the soul of wrestling, and talent like Joey Janela and Nick Gage, and the fans themselves, that respond and demand more, have created this success. We’re always looking to bring more value to our subscription package — so we’re confident our customers are going to love this deal.”

FITE+ subscribers also get a special selection of premium events from Boxing, MMA, Pro Wrestling, Bare Knuckle & other sports, with selected PPV events aded on an on demand basis and an ad-free experience.

FITE+ includes organizations like BKFC, NWA, GrappleFest, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock, Star Boxing, Top Rank and many more. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world. With the annual option of $49.99 viewers get two months free.