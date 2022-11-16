FITE Announces New 24/7 Network For The Roku Channel

FITE has announced the launch of a new 24/7, ad-supported TV channel, which will be available on the Roku Channel app. The announcement reads:

FITE 24/7 Brings Combat Sports Action to The Roku Channel

Users of The Roku Channel can get incredible boxing, martial arts, wrestling and more with the linear Free Ad-Supported TV channel, FITE 24/7

New York, NY (November 16, 2022):–FITE has announced that it has launched FITE 24/7 on The Roku Channel. FITE 24/7 is FITE’s newly enhanced FAST channel – A 24-hour ad-supported channel that is powered by a wide variety of combat sports and entertainment, refreshed every week. Specializing in Boxing, Pro Wrestling, MMA, Bare Knuckle Boxing, and Grappling. Live content will also soon be available, including press conferences, weigh-ins and preliminary matches from marquee events supporting some of the biggest names in combat sports including Triller Fight Club, Pillow Fight Championship and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Users can access The Roku Channel’s lineup of more than 300 linear channels through its dedicated Live TV Guide. The Roku Channel is accessible for free through web, iOS, and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. Users with Roku TVs and devices can also access linear channels through the Roku platform’s Live TV Zone on the Home Screen Menu.

“The quality and amount of action we provide on FITE 24/7 is stunning” said Louis Lewow, FITE’s Vice President of Distribution. “Now with The Roku Channel, the amazing content our partner promoters and athletes produce every week will now be available to the U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people reached by the service.”

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6.5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, and Facebook. FITE: It’s ON

