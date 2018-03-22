FITE Announces ROH Supercard and WWN Live Programming Schedule For WrestleMania Weekend

– FITE has announced their programming schedule for WrestleMania weekend, which include ROH Supercard of Honor and WWNLive Super Shows. The company has all the shows available at the link, which will include ROH Supercard of Honor XII, EVOLVE 102 and 103, Shimmer 100 and more.

“Thanks to all the partners for putting on such great programs. We’re thrilled to bring the action from the biggest wrestling weekend of the year to pro wrestling fans around the world on the FITE platform”, said FITE COO Michael Weber in the announcement.

The full list is below:

* Thursday 4/5, 4:00 PM EST: WWN Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport

* Thursday 4/5, 8:00 PM EST: EVOLVE 102

* Friday 4/6, 12:55am EST: Beyond Wrestling

* Friday 4/6, 5:00 PM EST: EVOLVE 103

* Friday 4/6, 9:00 PM EST: WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising

* Saturday 4/7, 5:00 PM EST: Shimmer 100(WWN)

* Saturday 4/7, 7:30 PM EST: RoH Supercard of Honor XII

* Saturday 4/7, 9:00 PM EST: Style Battle Wrestling (WWN)

* Sunday 4/8,12:55 AM EST: Kaiju Big Battel (WWN)