FITE Releases More Details on AEW Plus Subscription For International Markets

– FITE TV has revealed more details on their AEW Plus subscription service for international customers to watch AEW Dynamite. You can see the full announcement below; for international customers, the link to sign up is below as well.

FITE, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, announced today a new global subscription feature called “AEW Plus.” The new offering will provide live and replay access to the highly anticipated weekly television series from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on a subscription basis as well as an a la carte option. It will be available in numerous countries and regions outside the U.S. and Canada, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Italy, Spain, Chile, Brazil and the Middle East.

The weekly TV series, called AEW: Dynamite, debuts on Wednesday, October 2, from Washington, D.C., on the TNT network for U.S. viewers. Now, for the first time ever, a TV series will be available LIVE worldwide at the same time through the innovative AEW Plus digital option.

In available countries, AEW Plus will feature the live two-hour AEW: Dynamite show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET for a $4.99 monthly subscription price on FITE. In addition, the monthly subscription will offer extra exclusive programming including behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, there will be a weekly a la carte option for $2.99 providing even more options for consumers.

FITE offers a seamless, device-agnostic way to watch live events online, via mobile or OTT devices. .

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with AEW,” said FITE COO Mike Weber. “We have worked with AEW since their inception, and this is the next step in their growth. We are thrilled to continue our working relationship with them and delivering what their fans want to see — more.”

“FITE answered our call, and the call of AEW fans outside of North America, to offer the best global platform and partner for our wildly successful DOUBLE OR NOTHING event earlier this year, but that was just the start,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “The power of AEW will now be readily available live and internationally with AEW Plus, and that’s thanks to FITE, which combines the best technology with the passion of delivering our shows to audiences throughout the world.”

Note: AEW has announced their next PPV Event, “Full Gear,” will take place on November 9 in Baltimore, but the quarterly PPV events shall remain separate from the AEW Plus series subscription.

About FITE TV

FITE is the leading digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 premium live events per year. FITE is free to access for global usage through its mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, Xbox, PS4 and 7,000 models of TV sets, streaming MMA, Pro Wrestling, Boxing, Bare Knuckle and Martial Arts live events to its 1.6M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter and Instagram @FiteTV and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FiteTV/.

About AEW

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was DOUBLE OR NOTHING in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN in Jacksonville, ALL OUT in Chicago, and the upcoming FULL GEAR on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Baltimore.

AEW will broadcast two-hour weekly shows on TNT (U.S.) on Wednesdays starting October 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each Wednesday, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).