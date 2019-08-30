FITE TV’s Mike Weber Weighs In on the Potential For More Starrcasts In the Future

– During his discussion with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, FITE TV CEO Mike Weber shared his thoughts on the possibility of more Starrcast conventions. FITE has worked in conjunction with Starrcast to air the previous conventions and will be showing much of Starrcast III on PPV throughout the weekend. Weber said that he thought Conrad Thompson is likely to keep doing the convention, though he said he didn’t expect Thompson to make any announcements this weekend about the next one.

Indeed, Thompson did say on Thursday in an interview with FITE that he has ideas for a potential fourth one, but that “There are no buildings on hold or serious plans at this point.”

Highlights from Weber’s comments are below:

On how long Thompson may want to continue organizing Starrcast events: “I think he’s going to keep doing it because he’s having success with it, he does a fantastic job with it. But like anybody who puts on these things, it’s a lot of work and this week or Sunday is not going to be the right time to ask him that question. He’s probably going to say ‘Hell no, I don’t ever want to do something like that again. It’s a lot of work!’ But then there’s the next one. We have not announced, or he has not announced the next event. Is there a possible next Starrcast? Quite probably, because he does such a good job. It’s hard for him to build up such a great brand with that and walk away from it. But guess what? Maybe he’ll walk away when it’s on top. And I just read today that he’s — I guess it’s official, or just a strong rumor — which wrestling’s built off of — that he’s adding a fifth podcast per week with Arn Anderson. And I know he’s been working on it for a while and that’s coming out, that’ll be great. He’s got such a stellar lineup of podcasts right now, and I think you probably know he has a day job, too.”

On Thompson saying after each of the first two Starrcasts that there wouldn’t be another: “Yeah, you’ve gotta keep ’em guessing out there. I don’t really know 100% for sure, but it’s like anything else. Right opportunity comes out. I mean, let’s look at all the recent announcements. Did anybody see that Tony Schiavone would be back announcing wrestling at this level on TNT? Or Jim Ross? Or did you see Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard going back to work at WWE? No. Never say never. Paul Heyman, yeah, we could go on and on. There’s quite a few examples, I mean, Jeff Jarrett’s working in the office.”

In the full interview, Weber talks about this weekend’s Starrcast III, how CM Punk’s panel came together and whether Punk will be making any big announcements, working with NJPW, how AEW’s debut on TNT will affect FITE’s relationship with the promotion, the future of Starrcast and more.

