Flip Gordon Injured at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

– Flip Gordon suffered a knee injury on Sunday night at ROH’s Honor Reigns Supreme during his match with Tracy Williams. Wrestling Inc reports that Gordon did a running dropkick and appeared to hurt his knee while hitting the mat, favoring it. The match was stopped after Gordon rolled out of the ring, and he was helped to the back.

Williams was named the winner of the match. You can see video of Gordon’s injury happening below. The severity of his injury isn’t yet known.