Flip Gordon Talks Pre-Release ROH Contract Details

Speaking on the most recent UnSkripted episode from Sportskeeda, Flip Gordon shared some details on the contract he signed with Ring of Honor before the promotion released everyone in advance of Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company in 2022 (via Wrestling Inc). Gordon also talked about how the ROH contract would have been the realization of a personal goal had it been fulfilled. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On how the contract fit his personal career goals: “Everybody says their 30s are great. My goal was to be a millionaire by 30. I signed a million dollar contract with Ring of Honor before I was 30, but then I got fired and never got the full mill. I was close. I was close, I know.”

On his view of the contract opportunities he’s had access to: “I was very blessed to get the opportunity in wrestling very early. I had signed with Ring of Honor two years in, literally, that was my full-time job after being two years on the indies. I was a full-time wrestler for a little over five years and I’m just now a free agent for the first time, in April, since signing with Ring of Honor in 2017.”