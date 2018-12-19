Flip Gordon Says Being the Elite Has Been a Highlight of His Career, Talks AEW Rumors

– Flip Gordon spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed his time on Being the Elite, plus more. Highlights are below:

On doing Being the Elite: “It’s honestly such a fun time. Just like it shows through on the camera, we’re literally just having fun, but we’re telling stories. You can tell everybody’s just enjoying themselves. It’s not ‘Oh gosh, we got to film Being The Elite.’ It’s, ‘Alright, let’s film BTE! What’s the next thing? What do we have to do today?’ Everybody’s excited to do it. It’s been a highlight of my career.”

On the rumors of Cody and The Young Bucks’ All Elite Wrestling: “There’s been a lot of rumors out there in the wrestling world… But I’m just staying focused on my own career. They are my friends and they’ve helped me tremendously with the opportunity of being on Being The Elite to help me get my name out there to so many new fans. But whatever they do, they have my full support and I’m happy for whatever they want to do next. I’m very thankful for the time I have been able to spend with them, but my focus is Ring of Honor. I’m with Ring of Honor until 2020, and my focus is building Ring of Honor as much as I can.”

On what it would mean for his status on Being the Elite: “I guess it would be ‘to be continued.’ But Marty’s still gonna be in Ring of Honor, so maybe it’s ‘Marty and Flip take Ring of Honor.’ We’re still all really good friends, so I’m sure that we will continue to still do Being The Elite. Nothing is guaranteed, but anything can also happen in this business, and that’s one of the cool things about wrestling.”