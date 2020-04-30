Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wants To Maintain Good Relationship With WWE

During a press conference yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that his state wants to maintain a good relationship with WWE to help ‘invest’ in Florida. DeSantis previously declared that WWE was an ‘essential business’ earlier this month.

He said: “I would like to get to a point, I’m not saying we’re going to get it in May, but I’ve helped recruit. I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando. I’d like them to do WrestleMania. They were going to do WrestleMania in April. That was hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship. I want them to invest in Florida. We got UFC to come to Jacksonville. Again, there’s not going to be any fans, but I think that’s going to be a good event for people. I work with Phil Mickelson on making sure they have what they need for that Tiger Woods match. So there’s gonna be a lot of good stuff going on, but I don’t think we’re probably ready to have fans. But I do think if the trends are good, I think as you get into June/July, I think there is a window to have some fans. You’re not going to have everyone packed in, but man, in 90-degree weather, in the state of Florida, if you’re out there and someone’s ten feet away from you and you want to watch a ballgame or something, you may be able to do that. So this is something that we’re just gonna have to do. We’re going to be driven by the facts, driven by the data. But I think that Major League Baseball coming back, I’m hearing this, I think that that’s going to be exciting for a lot of people. And I just think there’s going to be a lot of possibilities, so let’s just be resourceful and creative.”