FOCO Producing Limited Edition Sasha Banks Bobbblehad

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE RAW 8-12-19

Sasha Banks is getting her own limited-edition bobblehead. FOCO has announced pre-orders for the collectible, which will ship by September 21st and will be limited to a total of 144 produced.

The listing describes the collectible, which is priced at $50, as follows:

What time is it? IT’S BOSS TIME!!! Make sure your collection is too legit to quit with this Sasha Banks WWE Bobblehead!

Features
– Portrays Banks posing on top of the entrance ramp, ready to deliver a Banks Statement to the competition
– Backdrop with Banks logo display to let everyone know that The Legit Boss is in the building
– WWE logo on top of backdrop so you know it’s legit
– THE LEGIT BOSS text display on backdrop that makes this bobble as exciting as a WrestleMania main event
– Thematic design on reverse side of backdrop for added awesome
– Metal textured top of base
– Front ramp name display so everyone knows who the champion of your collection is
– Handcrafted
– Hand painted

