Various News: Former Aiden English Returning to Ring, New Matches Set For The Collective Weekend

September 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aiden English 205 Live

– The man formerly known as Aiden English is returning to the ring this week. The “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt is set to face Brubaker at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Thursday in Chicago. This marks Rehwoldt’s first match since he was released from WWE in April. The show airs live on FITE TV at 8 PM.

– A couple new matches have been announced for events during The Collective next month. Josh Barnett announced that Chris Dickinson will make his debut for Barnett’s Bloodsport, while ACH will face Lee Moriarty at For The Culture:

