Various News: Former Aiden English Returning to Ring, New Matches Set For The Collective Weekend
– The man formerly known as Aiden English is returning to the ring this week. The “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt is set to face Brubaker at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Thursday in Chicago. This marks Rehwoldt’s first match since he was released from WWE in April. The show airs live on FITE TV at 8 PM.
This Thursday night ⚡️@IamBRUBAKER stakes his claim as the true king of Chicago 👑@DramaKingMatt steps back into the ring for the first time since WWE with something to prove 🎙
Stream it live: https://t.co/h3g12ZfngF pic.twitter.com/HLQWMTrDcO
— Zelo Pro Wrestling (@ZeloWrestling) September 13, 2020
— Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) September 14, 2020
– A couple new matches have been announced for events during The Collective next month. Josh Barnett announced that Chris Dickinson will make his debut for Barnett’s Bloodsport, while ACH will face Lee Moriarty at For The Culture:
Bloodsport wouldn't be right without this beast in the ring.
Chris Dickinson returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Watch it live on @fitetv, Oct 11th.@DirtyDickinson @GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/SaCuUy61RZ
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 15, 2020
Match of the year
ACH vs Lee Moriarty
Tickets Available: https://t.co/hBPF7Gckir pic.twitter.com/Mzp8uixum5
— Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) September 15, 2020
