Former AQA Makes NXT Debut Under New Name

It was reported last month that Angela Quentina Arnold (AQA), a wrestler trained by Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling school, signed with WWE. During last night’s episode of NXT, she made her debut under the name of Zayda Ramier. She teamed up with Gigi Dolan in a loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Both Ramier and Dolan were signed in February and were part of that announced Performance Center class.