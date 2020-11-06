Former AXS TV Exec & NJPW Executive Producer Joins FloSports

FloSports has a new member of its executive staff in one of the men who was instrumental in NJPW’s time on the air in the US. Adam Swift, who was Vice President of Legal Affairs at AXS TV and played a role in bringing NJPW to the network, has announced that he’s joined FloSports as their Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs.

Swift was part of the layoffs that hit AXS TV after the company was acquired by Anthem Media in September of 2019. He had worked for AXS for 11 years and was an executive producer on New Japan Pro-Wrestling on the network; he also played a role in bringing ROH to AXS TV during the HDNet days.

FloSports has a brief past with wrestling, having launched a streaming service in late 2016 and signed a deal with WWN Live. The service was shuttered in November of 2017 but had already been pretty much dead after they sued WWN Live, claiming that the company misrepresented their previous PPV and VOD buys for past events in order to get a better price from FloSports. That lawsuit was dismissed in February of 2018.