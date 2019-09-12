AXS TV Layoffs Included Man Who Brought NJPW To Network

As we previously reported, there were a lot of layoffs after Anthem Media acquired a majority interest in AXS TV. There were 40 layoffs total and the Dallas office was closed completely. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the layoffs included former Vice President of Legal Affairs Adam Swift, who was the one who brought NJPW to the network. Andrew Simon, the CEO of AXS TV Fights and the one who greenlit the idea, was also let go.

Swift began talks to get the show in 2012 and the deal was finally finished in late 2014. The show debuted in January 16, 2015, which aired matches taped in 2013. Swift was also an executive producer of the show and was behind the changes to make the show more current, including airing the Saturday night events from Japan on a delayed same day basis. He got that position in late 2016 after the death of executive producer Darrell Ewalt, who previously handled live events.