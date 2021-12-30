wrestling / News
Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free
The former Ember Moon is nearing the end of her 90-day non-compete clause after her WWE release, and fans are eager to see where she will go next. She ended up trending on Twitter last night following news that Toni Storm left WWE.
She reacted to trending and wrote: “Thank you for all the love and support! I have always heard and appreciated you! SOON… I will be free and #MakeArtOutOfWar again!”
Thank you for all the love and support! I have always heard and appreciated you! SOON… I will be free and #MakeArtOutOfWar again! pic.twitter.com/G0FGExiRPr
— Lost in the flames (@AthenaPalmer_FG) December 30, 2021
