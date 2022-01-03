wrestling / News

Former Ember Moon Sets First Post-WWE Appearance

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ember Moon WWE NXT Takeover 31, WWE

Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, has set her first appearance since getting released from the company last year. She will appear at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6, 2022. You can pick up pre-sale tickets here.

