wrestling / News
Former Ember Moon Sets First Post-WWE Appearance
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, has set her first appearance since getting released from the company last year. She will appear at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6, 2022. You can pick up pre-sale tickets here.
Sunday February 6th, 2022
At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3
Making her first post WWE appearance
Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion
Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG
Fka Ember Moon
Pre sale tickets are live and are limited
Get tickets 🎟 at:https://t.co/AtCnOZDFKP pic.twitter.com/eUxB60UD5U
— Ultimate Starz Promotions (@Lillas413) January 3, 2022
