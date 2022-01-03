Former Ember Moon Sets First Post-WWE Appearance

Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, has set her first appearance since getting released from the company last year. She will appear at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6, 2022. You can pick up pre-sale tickets here.

Sunday February 6th, 2022

At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3

Making her first post WWE appearance

Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG

Fka Ember Moon

Pre sale tickets are live and are limited

Get tickets 🎟 at:https://t.co/AtCnOZDFKP pic.twitter.com/eUxB60UD5U — Ultimate Starz Promotions (@Lillas413) January 3, 2022