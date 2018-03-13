Former Fabulous Moolah Trainee Slams WrestleMania Battle Royal, Says Moolah Pimped Out Women

– A former trainee of The Fabulous Moolah has spoken out against WWE’s Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to take place at WrestleMania 34. Jeannine Mjoseth, aka Mad Maxine and Lady Maxine, issued a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet describing Moolah as “a monstrous person” and alleging that she pimped out women among other things.

The statement, which you can read below, echoes a 2006 article on Moolah-trained wrestler Sweet Georgia Brown, in which her family says that she told them Moolah threatened to beat Brown if she didn’t have sex with men who were sent to her hotel room, as well as being drugged and raped. WWE has faced some criticism today for naming the Battle Royal after Moolah.

Mjoseth adds, “I’d much rather see WWE establish a named match for outstanding wrestlers (and decent human beings) like Susan ‘Tex’ Green, Beverly Shade, Leilani Kai, Wendi Richter, Princess Victoria or Joyce Grable.”

The Fabulous Moolah was a real-life heel. A lot of women paid to train at her school and then went out on the road. They risked life and limb in their matches and she repaid them with the worst kinds of abuses. She skimmed their money, she ignored women who were badly hurt, she pimped women out to creepy men and on and on. She was not a mother figure. She was more like Kali, the Indian Goddess of Destruction. I met her in my early 20s and I had never met such a monstrous person.

I was smart enough to get the hell away from her and start my own independent career in Tampa as part of the Championship Wrestling from Florida. Luna Vachon, Peggy Fowler and I all left together, which I hope put a serious dent in her confidence, if not wallet.

I understand why Moolah was so grotesque. Her family was dirt poor and she determined that she was never going to be hungry again. But it doesn’t excuse her dog-eat-dog behavior. I’d much rather see WWE establish a named match for outstanding wrestlers (and decent human beings) like Susan ‘Tex’ Green, Beverly Shade, Leilani Kai, Wendi Richter, Princess Victoria or Joyce Grable. They all put their hearts and souls into wrestling for decades and helped others along the way.

But wrestling isn’t PC. It’s about generating heat. And you can’t draw more heat than naming a match for The Fabulous Moolah. May she be the last of her kind.