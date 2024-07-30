– Former WWE developmental wrestler, Aaron Reed, appears in the new hit blockbuster, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Reed appears as a variant of The Juggernaut in the film, sporting a look similar to the version of the character from X-Men 3: The Last Stand, previously portrayed by Vinnie Jones.

Reed previously wrestled in FCW as Lift Sawyer. Aaron Reed wrote on Instagram on the role, “Ahh Shitchya!! Get your ass to the theater and grab your popcorn. This movie is one you don’t want to miss. I’ll be viewing the movie from city to city. Starting tonight at the bell tower regal cinema Ft Myers FL. Come join, don’t be a sissy. For the poll do you want to see more of The Juggernaut? #deadpool #wolverine #juggernaut #marvel”

As noted, former WCW wrestler Tyler Mane also appears in the film, reprising his role as Sabretooth. The film is now playing in theaters, and it scored a huge opening weekend at the box office, grossing over $205 million domestically.

You can read 411’s official review of Deadpool & Wolverine RIGHT HERE.